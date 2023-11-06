Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Storm Ciaran battered Merseyside last week, causing disruption to roads and the cancellation of the River of Light. But, despite the worst of the storm being behind us, the Met Office says that further ‘unsettled’ conditions are likely.

Across north west England, ‘heavy showers’ are likely on Monday, with ‘wet and windy’ conditions throughout the first half of this week.

The Met Office says that ‘predominantly unsettled’ conditions will remain throughout November, with the weather most likely to affect the north during the middle of the month.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

🌧️ Monday, November 6: Heavy rain changing to clear by nighttime. High of 11°C.

Heavy rain changing to clear by nighttime. High of 11°C. 🌧️ Tuesday, November 7: Light showers changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 11°C.

Light showers changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 11°C. 🌧️ Wednesday, November 8: Heavy rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 11°C.

Heavy rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 11°C. ☁️ Thursday, November 9: Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning. High of 10°C.

Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning. High of 10°C. ⛅ Friday, November 10: Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning. High of 10°C.

Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning. High of 10°C. ☁️ Saturday, November 11: Cloudy. High of 10°C.

Cloudy. High of 10°C. ☁️ Sunday, November 12: Cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon. High of 11°C.

Met Office UK long range weather forecast (November 10 - 19)

