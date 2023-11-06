Liverpool weather: Met Office warns of more ‘unsettled’ conditions and rain after Storm Ciaran
The Met Office warns that ‘predominantly unsettled’ conditions will remain throughout November.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Storm Ciaran battered Merseyside last week, causing disruption to roads and the cancellation of the River of Light. But, despite the worst of the storm being behind us, the Met Office says that further ‘unsettled’ conditions are likely.
Across north west England, ‘heavy showers’ are likely on Monday, with ‘wet and windy’ conditions throughout the first half of this week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Met Office says that ‘predominantly unsettled’ conditions will remain throughout November, with the weather most likely to affect the north during the middle of the month.
Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- 🌧️ Monday, November 6: Heavy rain changing to clear by nighttime. High of 11°C.
- 🌧️ Tuesday, November 7: Light showers changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 11°C.
- 🌧️ Wednesday, November 8: Heavy rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 11°C.
- ☁️ Thursday, November 9: Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning. High of 10°C.
- ⛅ Friday, November 10: Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning. High of 10°C.
- ☁️ Saturday, November 11: Cloudy. High of 10°C.
- ☁️ Sunday, November 12: Cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon. High of 11°C.
Met Office UK long range weather forecast (November 10 - 19)
According to the Met Office: “Remaining predominantly unsettled through this period. Low pressure is likely to slowly track east across northern areas of the UK at the end of the coming week, bringing further rain or showers to many areas.
“There is also the potential for some further windy weather at times, both from the low tracking across northern UK, but also from a secondary low that may run past southern areas at the very start of this period. By mid month, the most unsettled conditions are likely to transfer further north, with areas further south perhaps having some drier spells of weather at times. Within these drier spells, some overnight frost and fog is possible, but possibly becoming relatively mild by day.”