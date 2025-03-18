This video More videos

The Met Office is forecasting highs of 18C for Liverpool this week, coinciding with the spring equinox, making the county hotter than Ibiza.

The forecast predicts 18C for 3 pm on Thursday. In contrast, Ibiza is forecast to reach a high of 17C on Thursday.

Temperatures are set to reach 14C on Wednesday.

Becky Mitchell, a Met Office meteorologist, said: "We’re expecting quite a lot of dry weather, with increasing amounts of sunshine as we head through the next few days.

"By Wednesday, we’re looking at highs of about 17C in the south. And then on Thursday, we could get as high as 19C."

Unfortunately, the warm weather is not expected to last into the weekend, with a high of 12C on Saturday and just 11C on Sunday.

What is the spring equinox?

The hotter weather will coincide with the spring equinox.

At the equinox, the Earth's axis is tilted neither towards nor away from the Sun, meaning day and night are nearly equal in length. The equinox happens twice a year, in March and in September.

The spring equinox marks the start of astronomical spring.

Beyond the equinox, until the summer solstice on June 21, days will be longer than nights.

When is the spring equinox?

This year, the spring equinox is on March 20.