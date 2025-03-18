Met Office UK weather forecast: Liverpool to be hotter than Ibiza on first day of spring

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 19:52 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 19:53 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Met Office is forecasting highs of 18C for Liverpool this week, coinciding with the spring equinox, making the county hotter than Ibiza.

The forecast predicts 18C for 3 pm on Thursday. In contrast, Ibiza is forecast to reach a high of 17C on Thursday.

Temperatures are set to reach 14C on Wednesday.

The Met Office is forecasting highs of 18C for Liverpool this weekplaceholder image
The Met Office is forecasting highs of 18C for Liverpool this week | Pixabay

Becky Mitchell, a Met Office meteorologist, said: "We’re expecting quite a lot of dry weather, with increasing amounts of sunshine as we head through the next few days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"By Wednesday, we’re looking at highs of about 17C in the south. And then on Thursday, we could get as high as 19C."

Unfortunately, the warm weather is not expected to last into the weekend, with a high of 12C on Saturday and just 11C on Sunday.

What is the spring equinox?

The hotter weather will coincide with the spring equinox.

At the equinox, the Earth's axis is tilted neither towards nor away from the Sun, meaning day and night are nearly equal in length. The equinox happens twice a year, in March and in September.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

The spring equinox marks the start of astronomical spring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beyond the equinox, until the summer solstice on June 21, days will be longer than nights.

When is the spring equinox?

This year, the spring equinox is on March 20.

Despite it being the start of astronomical spring, the clocks don’t go forward until the last Sunday of the month - March 30. The clocks will go forward 1 hour at 1am.

Related topics:Weather forecastIbizaNorth WestEarthPrestonLancasterMet OfficeBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice