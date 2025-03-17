Met Office UK weather forecast: London and North West to be hotter than Ibiza - When do the clocks change?
London and parts of North West England are forecast to be hotter than Ibiza on Thursday March 20.
The Met Office is forecasting highs of 19°C for Liverpool, and 18°C for Wigan, Preston, Blackpool and Lancaster for 15:00 on Thursday.
London is forecast to be 21°C on Thursday, while Luton is set to be 19°C.
What is the spring equinox?
The hotter weather will coincide with the spring equinox.
At the equinox, the Earth's axis is tilted neither towards nor away from the Sun, meaning day and night are nearly equal in length. The equinox happens twice a year, in March and in September.
The spring equinox marks the start of astronomical spring.
Beyond the equinox, until the summer solstice on June 21, days will be longer than nights.
When is the spring equinox?
This year, the spring equinox is on March 20.
Despite it being the start of astronomical spring, the clocks don’t go forward until the last Sunday of the month - March 30. The clocks will go forward 1 hour at 1am.