Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office is warning of disruption and large waves as strong winds batter Merseyside on Monday with gusts predicted to reach up to 52mph. A yellow weather warning is in place from 6.25am until 10.00pm on Monday (April 15), and covers large swathes of the UK, including Liverpool.

The stormy weather has swept past Iceland has already brought hail to parts of the region with two icey downpours already reported on Monday morning. Rain is expected to follow in Liverpool from around 1pm and strong gusts are expected to continue into Tuesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Met Office, the ‘strong winds may cause some disruption’, with delays to public transport services probable. Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by large waves and it is possible that local residents will be affected by short term losses of power and other services.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place across Merseyside. Image: Met Office

Across the North West, residents should expect ‘blustery showers, possibly heavy at times with hail’ and the ‘odd rumble of thunder’. There could be wintry conditions over the hills and it will feel ‘noticeably’ more cold than recent days.

Five-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool