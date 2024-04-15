Liverpool weather: Met Office issues yellow alert as 50mph winds and hail hit Merseyside
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office is warning of disruption and large waves as strong winds batter Merseyside on Monday with gusts predicted to reach up to 52mph. A yellow weather warning is in place from 6.25am until 10.00pm on Monday (April 15), and covers large swathes of the UK, including Liverpool.
The stormy weather has swept past Iceland has already brought hail to parts of the region with two icey downpours already reported on Monday morning. Rain is expected to follow in Liverpool from around 1pm and strong gusts are expected to continue into Tuesday morning.
According to the Met Office, the ‘strong winds may cause some disruption’, with delays to public transport services probable. Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by large waves and it is possible that local residents will be affected by short term losses of power and other services.
Across the North West, residents should expect ‘blustery showers, possibly heavy at times with hail’ and the ‘odd rumble of thunder’. There could be wintry conditions over the hills and it will feel ‘noticeably’ more cold than recent days.
Five-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- ⚠️ Monday, April 15: Yellow weather warning for wind. High of 9°C. Low of 7°C
- ⛅ Tuesday, April 16: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by nighttime. High of 11°C. Low of 6°C
- ☁️ Wednesday, April 17: Cloudy changing to light rain by late morning. High of 10°C. Low of 5°C.
- ⛅ Thursday, April 18:Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 11°C. Low of 9°C.
- ⛅ Friday, April 19: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 11°C. Low of 8°C.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.