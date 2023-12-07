The Met Office has warned that snow and ice could affect the UK this Christmas and New Year.

While conditions around Merseyside are currently wet and windy, the Met Office says the chance of "hazards such as snow and ice" increases later in December

Will it snow on Christmas Day in Liverpool?

According to the Met Office, England could see snow and ice towards the end of December. While wet and windy conditions are more likely in the northwest, wintry weather 'does increase later in December and into the New Year period'.

The long-range weather forecast explains: "Most likely to be unsettled with further bands of rain crossing the UK with brighter conditions and showers in between. The wettest and windiest conditions are most likely in the west and northwest.

"The chance of a colder spell of weather, with hazard such as snow and ice, does increase later in December and into the New Year period. However, conditions are more likely to remain generally mild and wet."

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool