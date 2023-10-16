Heavy rain and gale force winds are expected to hit some parts of the UK.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“Very unsettled” and “disruptive” weather conditions are expected to hit could the UK later this week, with heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The start of the week is set to be dry across Merseyside, with sunshine on Monday morning and in the following days. However, rain will begin to fall on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Yellow National Severe Weather Warning in place across Scotland for heavy rainfall, however, the Met Office says weather warnings could also be announced for other parts of the UK, as “a number of areas have the potential to see a lot of rain as well as strong winds at times.”

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

⛅ Monday, October 16: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 12°C.

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 12°C. ☁️ Tuesday, October 17: Cloudy. High of 14°C.

Cloudy. High of 14°C. 🌧️ Wednesday, October 18: Cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon. High of 14°C.

Cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon. High of 14°C. ☁️ Thursday, October 19: Light rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 16°C.

Light rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 16°C. 🌧️ Friday, October 20: Light rain. High of 15°C.

Light rain. High of 15°C. ☁️ Saturday, October 21: Cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon. High of 11°C.

Cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon. High of 11°C. ☁️ Sunday, October 22: Cloudy. High of 11°C.

Potential disruption

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates, said: “Many parts of the UK will see a very unsettled spell of weather through the second half of the coming week, into next weekend. A number of areas have the potential to see a lot of rain as well as strong winds at times. Of particular concern at the moment is eastern and central Scotland where some exceptional rainfall totals could build up, falling on ground already saturated after recent heavy rainfall. This could lead to some significant and widespread disruption.

“With such an unsettled and potentially impactful spell of weather we recommend you stay up to date with the forecast for your area and keep an eye on warnings from the Met Office, SEPA and local authorities.”

Met Office long range weather forecast (October 20-29)

According to the Met Office: “The start of this period is likely to be very unsettled across much of the UK. Parts of northeast Britain in particular could see some further heavy, persistent rain, accompanied by strong to gale force winds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Further heavy rain and strong winds may also develop over or move into parts of southern Britain for a time, though this carries more limited confidence. The following week perhaps turning a little less unsettled, with the driest weather in the northeast and wettest conditions in the southwest, but rain and strong winds perhaps spreading to affect much of the UK at times.