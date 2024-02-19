Liverpool weather: Met Office warns of more snow with Merseyside set for cold snap
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office has warned that snow could be on the way in the next few weeks with a cold snap set to bring more wintry weather before we head into spring.
After emerging from this weekend’s yellow weather warning for rain, Merseyside is set to enjoy average to mild temperatures until March 1, when the mercury is expected to drop to near 0°C for successive nights.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The ‘short-lived colder interlude’ is predicted to deliver overnight frost and could also bring snow down from the hills to lowland areas in the north and north west of England.
The Met Office said: “Temperatures will be around average for the time of year, possibly rather cold in the north with overnight frost most likely here. A generally unsettled pattern is most likely through to early March bringing spells of rain across all areas at times, wettest in the west and northwest, and occasionally windy too.
“Temperatures will be generally around average though some short-lived colder interludes are possible. These are more likely in the north which may allow snow to fall to lower levels at times.”
Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool
- 🌤️ Monday, February 19 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. High 10°C, low 8°C.
- 🌧️ Tuesday, February 20 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High 12°C, low 7°C.
- 🌧️ Wednesday, February 21 – Light rain changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High 12°C, low 7°C.
- 🌦️ Thursday, February 22 – Light showers changing to sunny in the afternoon. High 9°C, low 6°C.
- 🌤️ Friday, February 23 - Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High 8°C, low 6°C.