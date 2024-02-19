Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has warned that snow could be on the way in the next few weeks with a cold snap set to bring more wintry weather before we head into spring.

After emerging from this weekend’s yellow weather warning for rain, Merseyside is set to enjoy average to mild temperatures until March 1, when the mercury is expected to drop to near 0°C for successive nights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘short-lived colder interlude’ is predicted to deliver overnight frost and could also bring snow down from the hills to lowland areas in the north and north west of England.

The Met Office said: “Temperatures will be around average for the time of year, possibly rather cold in the north with overnight frost most likely here. A generally unsettled pattern is most likely through to early March bringing spells of rain across all areas at times, wettest in the west and northwest, and occasionally windy too.

“Temperatures will be generally around average though some short-lived colder interludes are possible. These are more likely in the north which may allow snow to fall to lower levels at times.”

Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool