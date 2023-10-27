Met Office weather forecast for Halloween weekend in Liverpool

Liverpool residents woke to heavy fog and mist on Friday morning, with the temperature feeling particularly chilly.

The Met Office is warning of ‘unsettled’ weather and fog across the north west region over the coming days, but will it be dry on Halloween?

The Georgian Quarter looked spooky on Friday morning as the area was shrouded with fog.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool (October 31 - November 9)

☁️ Friday, October 27: Overcast. High of 12°C.

Overcast. High of 12°C. ⛅ Saturday, October 28: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 12°C.

Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 12°C. ⛅ Sunday, October 29: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 13°C.

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 13°C. ☁️ Monday, October 30: Partly cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon. High of 12°C.

Partly cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon. High of 12°C. ⛅ Tuesday, October 31: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 12°C.

Met Office UK long range weather forecast

According to the Met Office: “Across northern parts initially fairly settled, cloudy and cool with a few light showers, more unsettled conditions will continue across central and southern areas with showers and some rain here. It is looking probable that very unsettled or stormy conditions will become established nationwide in the middle part of next week, with heavy rainfall, strong winds and temperatures close to the seasonal average.