A cold weather alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), is in place covering the whole of England as temperatures are expected to drop below average. In place until 12.00pm on January 9, the yellow alert warns that the health and social sector could be 'significantly impacted' by the freezing conditions.

According to the UKHSA: “Significant impacts are possible across the health and social care sector due to forecast weather conditions including an observed increase in mortality across the population particularly in the 65+ age group or those with certain underlying health conditions.

“Impacts may also be seen in younger age groups, increase demand for remote health care services, impact on ability of services delivered due to effects on workforce possible and maintaining indoor temperatures at a recommended 18 degrees C may become challenging for some leading to increased risk of vulnerable people.”

With the coldest temperatures expected across the weekend and early next week, local residents woke up to frost and ice on Sunday morning (January 7) as the cold snap swept across Merseyside.

The Met Office say the cold conditions are 'likely to be established for some time' and will be 'a key theme of next week’s weather'.

Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool