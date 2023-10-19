Storm Babet is expected to cause severe disruption to some parts of the country.

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for parts of the UK with heavy rain causing ‘danger to life’ from flooding as Storm Babet arrives. It is the first red alert for rain issued in the UK since Storm Dennis in February 2020.

Storm Babet will bring 70mph gusts and over one month’s worth of rain in the worst-affected regions of the UK on Thursday. Scotland will be affected the most and there are expected to be extensive road closures.

Currently, there are no weather warnings in place for Liverpool and Merseyside, however, the North West region could see ‘thundery showers’ and strong winds.

There is a yellow warning in place over nearby Manchester and Lancashire, which could be extended into parts of Merseyside as Storm Babet continues.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

⛅ Thursday, October 19: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 18°C.

Red weather warning

The red weather warning covers parts of the east of Scotland, including Brechin, Forfar and Kirriemuir and is in place from 18.00 on Thursday, October 19 until 12.00 on Friday. Impacts highlighted as part of the red warning is a danger to life from flood water, extensive flooding to homes and businesses and severely disrupted travel conditions.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Confidence has increased in the chances of considerable impacts from rainfall in parts of the east of Scotland from Storm Babet, which has resulted in the escalation to the red warning.

The weather warnings don’t currently affect Merseyside. Photo: Met Office

“100-150mm of rain is expected to fall quite widely within the warning period, with some locations likely to see 200-250mm, which is expected to cause considerable impacts with flooding likely.”

Jason continued: “Storm Babet will track gradually northwards in the coming days, and although the most significant impacts are expected within the Red and Amber warning areas, there will still be wider impacts for much of the UK from this wind and rain.”

Met Office UK long range weather forecast (October 23 - November 3)

According to the Met Office: “A fairly mixed picture at the start of the week with some drier, settled interludes between areas of rain or showers. Further through the period it will likely turn more unsettled generally with larger areas of cloud and rain blowing in from the Atlantic, heavy at times, possibly accompanied by stronger winds.