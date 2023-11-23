Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wintry conditions are set to hit the UK this week as an Arctic blast brings cold gales and snow.

The Met Office predicts 'snow showers' and sleet over northern regions and widespread frost as we head into the weekend.

However, Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern says snow becomes increasingly more unlikely the further south of Scotland you live, with 'dry and bright' conditions for the 'vast majority'.

Will it snow in Liverpool?

Temperatures are set to plummet in Liverpool from Friday, when the Arctic air arrives, with the mercury dropping to 0°C over night and weather experts warning of frost and 'wintry showers'.

While the Met Office does not predict snow in the near future, other forecasters say it could fall on Liverpool in the next three weeks.

According to Accuweather, Liverpool could see snow as soon as December 13, with 'a snow shower' expected in the morning.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

Thursday, November 23: Cloudy changing to heavy rain in the afternoon. High of 12°C, low of 7°C.

Cloudy changing to heavy rain in the afternoon. High of 12°C, low of 7°C. Friday, November 24: Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 8°C, low of 3°C.

Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 8°C, low of 3°C. Saturday, November 25: Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 5°C, low of 2°C.

Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 5°C, low of 2°C. Sunday, November 26: Cloudy changing to heavy rain by nighttime. High of 7°C, low of 5°C.

Cloudy changing to heavy rain by nighttime. High of 7°C, low of 5°C. Monday, November 27: Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 7°C, low of 4°C.

Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 7°C, low of 4°C. Tuesday, November 28: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 7°C, low of 5°C.

UK long range weather forecast (November 27 - December 6)

According to the Met Office: "Most likely starting dry, settled and colder than average across the UK with widespread morning frost. Outbreaks of rain and slightly milder conditions are however soon likely to arrive into the northwest, spreading southeast to many parts.

"The early part of next week is most likely to be characterised by light winds and a mixture of wetter, cloudier conditions and colder, brighter and drier conditions, before winds from a broadly northwesterly direction become more established. These leading to periods of wet or showery weather focussed in the northwest of the UK, and largely dry weather elsewhere.