October is here and while we would usually be getting out our thick coats and putting the heating on, it looks like we may need to don summer gear this weekend.

Despite a wet start to the month and a pretty miserable weekend, the sunshine is set to return this week, with the Met Office predicting temperatures up to 20°C in Liverpool and Merseyside.

The warm weather is expected to make a comeback on Saturday (October 7) with BBC Weather predicting an even higher temperature of 22°C.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

Monday, October 2 : Heavy rain. High of 15°C

: Heavy rain. High of 15°C Tuesday, October 3: Light showers changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 16°C

Light showers changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 16°C Wednesday, October 4 : Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 17°C

: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 17°C Thursday, October 5: Cloudy changing to light rain by nighttime. High of 16°C

Cloudy changing to light rain by nighttime. High of 16°C Friday, October 6 : Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 18°C

: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 18°C Saturday, October 7: Clear. High of 20°C

Clear. High of 20°C Sunday, October 8: Partly cloudy. High of 19°C

Met Office long range weather forecast (October 6 - 15)

According to the Met Office: “A split in conditions is likely to develop across the UK early in the period. Further rain is expected in north-western areas, which could turn heavy, particularly over higher, westwards-facing ground and strong winds are also possible in these areas.

“Temperatures are likely to be above average for many, especially so in the south where some unusually warm temperatures for October are possible. These temperatures are likely to trend downward toward middle of the month, with the northwest-southeast split also slowly becoming less distinct as the weather becomes generally more changeable.”