Liverpool and Merseyside will experience ‘heavy rain’ and ‘strong winds’ as the Met Office issues yellow weather warnings across the north west.

Flood alerts and weather warnings for rain are in place across the country. According to the Met Office, north west England will experience ‘heavy rain and strong winds’ with ‘blustery’ conditions for a number of days.

Although the yellow weather alerts are not yet in place for Liverpool and Merseyside, the region is facing ‘unsettled’ conditions, which will likely persist throughout this week.

The yellow warning for rain is in place in the north and south of Merseyside so the situation could change.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

🌧️ Tuesday, September 19: Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime. High of 18°C

Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime. High of 18°C 🌧️ Wednesday, September 20: Heavy rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 18°C

Heavy rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 18°C ⛅ Thursday, September 21 :Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 16°C

:Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 16°C 🌧️ Friday, September 22: Heavy showers changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 15°C

Heavy showers changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 15°C 🌧️ Saturday, September 23: Cloudy changing to light rain by nighttime. High of 15°C

Cloudy changing to light rain by nighttime. High of 15°C 🌧️ Sunday, September 24: Light showers.High of 19°C

Met Office long range weather forecast (September 23 - October 2)

According to the Met Office: “The start of the period is likely to see mainly fine and dry weather with spells of sunshine. Some cloud and rain possibly spreading into western areas later on Saturday. On Sunday, perhaps turning more unsettled with rain or showers spreading from the west for many.