Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool in the aftermath of Storm Babet

The sun is shining in Liverpool, following two days of Storm Babet.

On Thursday morning (October 19), the Met Office issued weather warnings for rain across Liverpool and Merseyside, as the North West region saw ‘thundery showers’ and strong winds. The yellow weather warnings were in place from 00.00 on Friday, October 20 until 6.00 on Saturday, and saw major disruption across the region.

Local stores and restaurants reported being unable to open on Saturday due to overnight flooding and there was major disruption on Merseyrail’s Ellsemere Port and Chester line.

However, it seems the worst of the weather is over across Merseyside, with people across the region waking up to blue skies on Sunday.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

☀️ Sunday, October 22: Sunny. High of 13°C.

Sunny. High of 13°C. ☁️ Monday, October 23: Cloudy. High of 14°C.

Cloudy. High of 14°C. 🌧️ Tuesday, October 24: Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 14°C.

Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 14°C. ⛅ Wednesday, October 25: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 12°C.

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 12°C. ⛅ Thursday, October 26 : Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 14°C.

: Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 14°C. ☁️ Friday, October 27: Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime. High of 13°C.

Met Office UK long range weather forecast (October 26 - November 4)

According to the Met Office: “The end of next week is likely to remain unsettled with more rain and showers in many areas, as well as the risk of strong winds. The heaviest rain is perhaps more likely across southern areas by this time with a risk of thundery showers.

“Gales are possible through the English Channel, and temperatures will be around normal for the time of year. Most likely remaining unsettled with spells of wet and windy weather coming in from the southwest for the remainder of the period. However, occasional easterly flow across northern areas may bring further heavy rainfall over some hills in the northeast, and elsewhere showers, sometimes sharp, are possible almost anywhere.