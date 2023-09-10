The heatwave is expected to come to an end with the risk of hail, lightning and widespread thundery showers across Merseyside.

A yellow weather warning is in place across Liverpool and Merseyside, as the region is set to be battered by thunderstorms on Sunday (September 10).

The Met Office has warned of ‘widespread heavy and thundery showers’ across the north west, with ‘the risk of hail and lightning’.

Though the weather warning is only in place across Merseyside between 14:00 and 23:59 on Sunday, thunder is also likely throughout Monday morning.

Throughout next week, temperatures will drop to below 20°C, returning to around average temperatures for this time of year.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms. High of 24°C Monday, September 11: Overcast changing to thunder showers by late morning. High of 20°C

Heavy rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 17°C Wednesday, September 13 : Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 18°C

Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 18°C Friday, September 15: Light rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 17°C

UK long range weather forecast (September 14-23)

According to the Met Office: “The start of the period will bring a mix of conditions. In the north west, rain and strong winds are likely, with a possibility of gales in the far north west. Confidence over the details remains low for the start of the period, however.