The wintry conditions that brought freezing temperatures, frost and ice across Merseyside this weekend are beginning to ease, but the region is set to be battered by heavy rain on Monday.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is currently in place across Scotland, however, Liverpool's warning ended over the weekend. According to the Met Office, 'risk of snow is likely to be restricted to higher ground in northern Scotland' by the end of the week.

After sub-zero temperatures throughout last week, the week ahead is set to be far warmer across Merseyside, with temperatures reaching up to 10°C.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

Monday, December 4: Heavy rain. High of 4°C. Low of 4°C.

Tuesday, December 5: Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 6°C. Low of 1°C.

Wednesday, December 6: Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime. High of 4°C. Low of 4°C.

Thursday, December 7: Overcast changing to light rain by late morning. High of 9°C. Low of 8°C.

Friday, December 8: Light rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon. High of 9°C. Low of 7°C.

Saturday, December 9: Cloudy. High of 10°C. Low of 7°C.

Sunday, December 10: Clear changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 9°C. Low of 7°C.

Met Office UK long range weather forecast (December 8-17)

According to the Met Office: "A transition to milder, wetter and windier conditions is likely to have spread to most of the country by Friday. By this time the main chance of any snow becomes more restricted to high ground in the north. However, the change in conditions may take until the weekend to reach the far northeast with wintry showers remaining possible here.

"Thereafter, a continuation of generally unsettled conditions is most likely through mid-December with spells of heavy rain and strong winds for most areas at times. Temperatures are most likely to be around average though with some milder spells, more especially in the south.