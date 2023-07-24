Liverpool pride is set to return this weekend, with festivities taking place across the city centre.

Kicking off on Saturday, July 29, the celebrations will differ from previous years, with no main stage area or headline act due to the lack of a major sponsor. Instead, there will a series of pop-ups, specially curated zones, street parties and food vendors.

As usual, the annual March with Pride will also take place on Saturday. But, will attendees need to bring a raincoat and umbrella?

Met Office northwest forecast from July 28

According to the Met Office’s long range forecast, this weekend’s weather is likely to be ‘unsettled’ with showers which could be ‘heavy with the risk of thunder’. The wettest conditions are likely in the north and west, and ‘fresh to strong winds’ are likely at times.

Over the next fortnight, temperatures will remain around average and will feel cooler in more persistent rain or showers. Through the rest of this period, a similar theme is likely to continue with a mixture of showers and longer spells of rain, especially towards the north west.