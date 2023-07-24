Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Weather forecast for Pride in Liverpool 2023 - Met Office warns of heavy showers and thunder

It certainly doesn’t feel like July at the moment.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:42 BST

Liverpool pride is set to return this weekend, with festivities taking place across the city centre.

Kicking off on Saturday, July 29, the celebrations will differ from previous years, with no main stage area or headline act due to the lack of a major sponsor. Instead, there will a series of pop-ups, specially curated zones, street parties and food vendors.

As usual, the annual March with Pride will also take place on Saturday. But, will attendees need to bring a raincoat and umbrella?

Most Popular

Met Office northwest forecast from July 28

According to the Met Office’s long range forecast, this weekend’s weather is likely to be ‘unsettled’ with showers which could be ‘heavy with the risk of thunder’. The wettest conditions are likely in the north and west, and ‘fresh to strong winds’ are likely at times.

Over the next fortnight, temperatures will remain around average and will feel cooler in more persistent rain or showers. Through the rest of this period, a similar theme is likely to continue with a mixture of showers and longer spells of rain, especially towards the north west.

Liverpool weather for pride weekend:

Related topics:Weather forecastPrideLiverpoolMet Office