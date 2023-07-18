Met Office weather forecast for The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club

It is just two days until the prestigious tournament begins.

In just a couple of days, some of the world’s best golfers will take on Royal Liverpool Golf Club, in one of the biggest events in the sporting calendar.

The Open Championship is expected to bring in a record 260,000 people to Hoylake and will officially begin on Thursday (July 20) after several practice days.

The tournament has been hosted at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on 12 previous occassions but, what will the weather be like this time around?