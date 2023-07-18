Register
Met Office weather forecast for The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club

It is just two days until the prestigious tournament begins.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 18th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST

In just a couple of days, some of the world’s best golfers will take on Royal Liverpool Golf Club, in one of the biggest events in the sporting calendar.

The Open Championship is expected to bring in a record 260,000 people to Hoylake and will officially begin on Thursday (July 20) after several practice days.

The tournament has been hosted at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on 12 previous occassions but, what will the weather be like this time around?

Met Office weather forecast for Hoylake: It looks like the first day of the prestigious competition will be dry and the sunshine will make an appearance, however, rainy weather is likely throughout the weekend. Light winds are also expected, but no major gales.

