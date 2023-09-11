The heatwave has come to an end and there is a risk of heavy rain and ‘changeable conditions’ across Merseyside.

After a week of beautiful sunshine and dry conditions, Liverpool and Merseyside are set to experience ‘changeable’ weather with the chance of ‘thundery showers’.

A yellow weather warning in place for the region on Sunday (September 10) has come to an end, however, the Met Office warns that north west England could experience further thunder on Monday.

Throughout this week, temperatures will drop to below 20°C, returning to average temperatures for this time of year.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

Monday, September 11: Overcast changing to heavy rain by lunchtime. High of 19°C

Overcast changing to heavy rain by lunchtime. High of 19°C Tuesday, September 12: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by early evening. High of 17°C

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by early evening. High of 17°C Wednesday, September 13 : Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 18°C

: Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 18°C Thursday, September 14: Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 18°C

Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 18°C Friday, September 15: Cloudy changing to light rain by early evening. High of 16°C

Cloudy changing to light rain by early evening. High of 16°C Saturday, September 16: Light showers. High of 16°C

Light showers. High of 16°C Sunday, September 17: Sunny changing to cloudy by early evening. High of 17°C

UK long range weather forecast (September 15-24)

According to the Met Office: “The start of the period will bring a mixture of weather. Many areas will see some rain at times, this locally heavy and persistent in central areas at first, before gradually move southeastwards. The driest and warmest weather is most likely in the southeast, while the northwestern regions can expect a few sunny spells and scattered showers. Expect light to moderate winds, with the possibility of a spell of stronger winds in the far north.