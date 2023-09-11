Register
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool as September heatwave replaced by thundery showers

The heatwave has come to an end and there is a risk of heavy rain and ‘changeable conditions’ across Merseyside.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:41 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

After a week of beautiful sunshine and dry conditions, Liverpool and Merseyside are set to experience ‘changeable’ weather with the chance of ‘thundery showers’.

A yellow weather warning in place for the region on Sunday (September 10) has come to an end, however, the Met Office warns that north west England could experience further thunder on Monday.

Throughout this week, temperatures will drop to below 20°C, returning to average temperatures for this time of year.

Most Popular

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

  • Monday, September 11: Overcast changing to heavy rain by lunchtime. High of 19°C
  • Tuesday, September 12: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by early evening. High of 17°C
  • Wednesday, September 13: Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 18°C
  • Thursday, September 14: Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 18°C
  • Friday, September 15: Cloudy changing to light rain by early evening. High of 16°C
  • Saturday, September 16: Light showers. High of 16°C
  • Sunday, September 17: Sunny changing to cloudy by early evening. High of 17°C

UK long range weather forecast (September 15-24)

According to the Met Office: “The start of the period will bring a mixture of weather. Many areas will see some rain at times, this locally heavy and persistent in central areas at first, before gradually move southeastwards. The driest and warmest weather is most likely in the southeast, while the northwestern regions can expect a few sunny spells and scattered showers. Expect light to moderate winds, with the possibility of a spell of stronger winds in the far north.

“As the period progresses, expect changeable conditions, mainly due to nearby low pressure. Periods of rain and showers for most are expected, especially in the north and west. Temperatures are likely to be closer to normal, possibly slightly below at the start of the period, while some areas in the southeast potentially experiencing warmer conditions.”

Related topics:Weather forecastLiverpoolMet OfficeEngland