The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Liverpool as heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to batter parts of Merseyside.

Rain poured on the region for much of July and it looks as though the miserable weather could be here a little while longer.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place from 9am until 7pm on Wednesday (August 2) and the Met Office warns there could be flooding and travel disruption.

Strong winds are also expected, with the South of England experiencing the worst gales.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool:

Wednesday, August 2: Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms. High of 20 °C.

Thursday, August 3: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime. High of 17 °C.

Saturday, August 6: Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime. High of 17 °C.

Sunday, August 7: Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. High of 17 °C.

UK long range weather forecast (August 5-14)

According to the Met Office, ‘unsettled conditions’ will persist throughout early August, with ‘the risk of more prolonged outbreaks of rain’ this weekend.