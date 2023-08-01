Register
Met Office issues weather warning as heavy showers and thunderstorms set to hit Liverpool

Unsettled conditions are expected to persist throughout early August,

By Emma Dukes
Published 1st Aug 2023, 10:18 BST

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Liverpool as heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to batter parts of Merseyside.

Rain poured on the region for much of July and it looks as though the miserable weather could be here a little while longer.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place from 9am until 7pm on Wednesday (August 2) and the Met Office warns there could be flooding and travel disruption.

Strong winds are also expected, with the South of England experiencing the worst gales.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool:

  • Tuesday, August 1: Persistent rain in the morning turning drier into the afternoon. High of 19 °C.
  • Wednesday, August 2: Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms. High of 20 °C.
  • Thursday, August 3: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime. High of 17 °C.
  • Friday, August 4: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 17 °C.
  • Saturday, August 6: Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime. High of 17 °C.
  • Sunday, August 7: Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. High of 17 °C.

UK long range weather forecast (August 5-14)

According to the Met Office, ‘unsettled conditions’ will persist throughout early August, with ‘the risk of more prolonged outbreaks of rain’ this weekend.

‘Changeable’ conditions are likely to dominate throughout the first half of the month, and ‘showery conditions’ are likely. Heading into the second half of August, some ‘drier and brighter interludes’ are possible, but temperatures are likely to continue to be mostly below average.

