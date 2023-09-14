The September heatwave is officially over and it is definitely starting to feel like autumn in Liverpool.

After experiencing temperatures up to 28°C last week, people across Merseyside are now beginning to bring out their autumn wardrobes, as temperatures are hovering around 17°C after a number of thunderstorms and showers.

But, what will the weather be like this weekend?

According to the Met Office, north west England could experience ‘heavy and thundery showers over the weekend and into the start of next week’ however, it will feel warmer.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

🌧️ Thursday, September 14: Cloudy changing to heavy rain by early evening. High of 17°C

Cloudy changing to heavy rain by early evening. High of 17°C ⛅ Friday, September 15: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 21°C

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 21°C ⛅ Saturday, September 16: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening. High of 19°C

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening. High of 19°C ⛅ Sunday, September 17: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 20°C

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 20°C 🌧️ Monday, September 18: Light showers. High of 18°C

Light showers. High of 18°C ⛅Tuesday, September 19: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. High of 17°C

Met Office long range weather forecast (September 18 - 27)

The Met Office predict this is ‘likely to be a predominantly unsettled period beginning with fairly widespread rain or thundery showers’ with ‘warm, humid air’ which should clear to the east early in this period.