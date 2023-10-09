The thermometer will drop by 10°C as cold and wet weather hits Merseyside.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After an abnormally warm start to October, temperatures are set to drop this week as the ‘mini heatwave’ comes to an end.

Over the weekend, Liverpool and Merseyside enjoyed an unseasonably warm 22°C, along with beautifully sunny conditions and blue skies. However, conditions are returning to normal for this time of year, with temperatures of around 12°C towards the end of the week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Met Office, the North West could see ‘mist, fog and low cloud’ on Tuesday morning, with ‘blustery showers’ and heavy rain on Wednesday.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

⛅ Monday, October 9: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by early evening. High of 19°C

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by early evening. High of 19°C ⛅ Tuesday, October 10: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 20°C

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 20°C 🌧️ Wednesday, October 11: Heavy rain changing to cloudy by early evening. High of 15°C

Heavy rain changing to cloudy by early evening. High of 15°C ⛅ Thursday, October 12: Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 14°C

Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 14°C 🌧️ Friday, October 13: Light rain changing to cloudy by early evening. High of 14°C

Light rain changing to cloudy by early evening. High of 14°C ⛅ Saturday, October 14: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 12°C

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 12°C 🌧️ Sunday, October 15: Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. High of 12°C

Met Office long range weather forecast (October 13 - 22)

According to the Met Office: “Heavy rain is expected to arrive into the southwest early on Friday, later spreading north-eastwards into central parts of the UK. Further north, a mixture of showers and sunny spells are likely, with the potential for strong blustery winds in places.

“Over the weekend, a general showery theme is expected to become more prevalent, with the best of any dry conditions likely to be in the southwest. Temperatures early in the period are expected to be close to normal for the time of year, though potentially milder in the south, at least initially.