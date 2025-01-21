Storm Eowyn: Met Office issues weather warning as Liverpool braces for 'disruptive' wind

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Jan 2025, 13:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Liverpool and Merseyside as Storm Éowyn is set to batter the region.

A yellow weather warning for wind will be in force from 12.00am until 11.59pm on Friday (January 24), covering all of Liverpool and Merseyside, and much of the North West.

The Met Office warns that Storm Éowyn could cause widespread disruption, with wind gusts in excess of 80mph on exposed coasts and ‘danger to life’ due to flying debris and large waves. Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A yellow weather warning for wind will be in force from 12.00am until 11.59pm on Friday (January 25), covering all of Liverpool and Merseyside, and much of the North West.A yellow weather warning for wind will be in force from 12.00am until 11.59pm on Friday (January 25), covering all of Liverpool and Merseyside, and much of the North West.
A yellow weather warning for wind will be in force from 12.00am until 11.59pm on Friday (January 25), covering all of Liverpool and Merseyside, and much of the North West.

A spokesperson for the weather service added: “Storm Éowyn will bring a period of very unsettled, potentially disruptive, weather to the UK through Friday and into Saturday.

“Whilst there is some uncertainty in the track of Éowyn, a spell of very strong winds is likely, initially southeasterly before turning westerly, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph inland and 80-90 mph along some coasts and hills (perhaps even higher in a few locations).”

According to the current forecast, Liverpool residents can expect the worst conditions at around midday on Friday, with wind gusts of up to 60mph. By Saturday morning, gusts of 20mph are expected.

Related topics:Storm EowynLiverpoolMet OfficeDisruption

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice