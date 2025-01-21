Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Liverpool and Merseyside as Storm Éowyn is set to batter the region.

A yellow weather warning for wind will be in force from 12.00am until 11.59pm on Friday (January 24), covering all of Liverpool and Merseyside, and much of the North West.

The Met Office warns that Storm Éowyn could cause widespread disruption, with wind gusts in excess of 80mph on exposed coasts and ‘danger to life’ due to flying debris and large waves. Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

A spokesperson for the weather service added: “Storm Éowyn will bring a period of very unsettled, potentially disruptive, weather to the UK through Friday and into Saturday.

“Whilst there is some uncertainty in the track of Éowyn, a spell of very strong winds is likely, initially southeasterly before turning westerly, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph inland and 80-90 mph along some coasts and hills (perhaps even higher in a few locations).”

According to the current forecast, Liverpool residents can expect the worst conditions at around midday on Friday, with wind gusts of up to 60mph. By Saturday morning, gusts of 20mph are expected.