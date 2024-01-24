Liverpool weather: Storm Jocelyn brings travel disruption and damage as trees uprooted
Residents reported trees being pulled out of the ground, roofs being blown off sheds and houses as well as fears their windows would break.
A yellow weather warning remains in place on Wednesday as strong winds continue and Merseyside feels the after-effects of Storm Jocelyn.
Morning travel has been disrupted in parts of the region with a rail replacement bus service in place between Hunts Cross and Moorfields due to a fallen tree on the track near Aigburth.
Merseyrail's said services to and from Southport are also experiencing delays due to the fallen tree. The rail provider previously advised customers to check its Service Updates webpage before travelling.
The yellow weather warning from the Met Office is set to end at 3pm on Wednesday afternoon. The weather is expected to be calmer towards the tail end of this week, however there is a chance of "further unsettled weather" and strong winds on Friday.
Wednesday is expected to be a mostly drier and brighter day, with some patches of sun and possibly the odd shower as the day goes on. Strong winds will continue, but are expected to ease later in the evening. The maximum temperature is forecast at 10°C.
Into the evening the odd rain shower could continue though is expected to ease overnight. The night will feel colder than recent nights and will reach a low of 3°C.
Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool
- ⚠️ Wednesday, January 24 - Yellow weather warning for wind. High 10°C. Low 3°C.
- ☁️ Thursday, January 25 - Cloudy. High 12°C. Low 7°C.
- ☀️ Friday, January 26 - Clear changing to overcast by nighttime.. High 8°C. Low 6°C.
- ☁️ Saturday, January 27 - Overcast. High 9°C. Low 7°C.
- ☁️ Sunday, January 28 - Cloudy. High 11°C. Low 8°C.