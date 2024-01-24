Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A yellow weather warning remains in place on Wednesday as strong winds continue and Merseyside feels the after-effects of Storm Jocelyn.

Residents reported trees being pulled out of the ground, roofs being blown off sheds and houses as well as fears their windows would break as gusts of over 90mph were reported across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morning travel has been disrupted in parts of the region with a rail replacement bus service in place between Hunts Cross and Moorfields due to a fallen tree on the track near Aigburth.

Merseyrail's said services to and from Southport are also experiencing delays due to the fallen tree. The rail provider previously advised customers to check its Service Updates webpage before travelling.

Tree blown over in Woolton yesterday evening, opposite Strawberry Fields. Image: Emma Dukes

The yellow weather warning from the Met Office is set to end at 3pm on Wednesday afternoon. The weather is expected to be calmer towards the tail end of this week, however there is a chance of "further unsettled weather" and strong winds on Friday.

Wednesday is expected to be a mostly drier and brighter day, with some patches of sun and possibly the odd shower as the day goes on. Strong winds will continue, but are expected to ease later in the evening. The maximum temperature is forecast at 10°C.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Into the evening the odd rain shower could continue though is expected to ease overnight. The night will feel colder than recent nights and will reach a low of 3°C.

Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool