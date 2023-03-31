French-named Storm Mathis could bring “structural damage to buildings” as it continues to make its way through the United Kingdom - including Liverpool.

Yet another torrential weather system has arrived in the United Kingdom as people in Liverpool continue to await the arrival of Spring. Storm Mathis has hit the country as the Met Office issued warnings over winds as strong as 70mph and heavy rainfall.

The storm first arrived in the UK on Thursday (March 30), caused by an area of low pressure emanating from northern France. The extreme weather could cause flash flooding and “structural damage to buildings”.

In a warning issued by the Met Office , the forecast reads: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to move eastwards across southern Britain during Thursday evening and Friday morning, bringing spells of strong southerly winds, then a lull, followed by strong west or north westerly winds.

“It is likely that coastal areas will see 50-60 mph gusts, with a low probability of 70mph over exposed hills and headlands with winds probably peaking after they veer west or north westerly. This could lead to some disruption in places. Along with the strong winds, we will also see heavy rain overnight clearing as the low progresses eastwards.”

Power cuts and falling debris caused by strong winds are possible country-wide, as well as disruption to travel via road, air, rail and ferry. It has been advised to plan any journey you take carefully to ensure your safety.

Storm Mathis - when strong winds and heavy rain will stop in Liverpool

Liverpudlians are set to bear the brunt of the worst of Storm Mathis in the early hours of Friday (March 31) morning. According to the Met Office , heavy rainfall will be stop-and-start for most of the day, arriving in short bursts at around 8am and 1pm to 2pm.

Unlike other parts of the UK, winds will not be as strong in Liverpool. The Met Office says that the Merseyside city will see peak wind gusts of 20 to 22mph between 8am and 9am.

Storm Mathis has hit the UK and will bring heavy wind and rain to Liverpool on Friday - Credit: Adobe

Liverpool Met Office hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday, March 31