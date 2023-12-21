Storm Pia: Liverpool hour by hour weather forecast as Storm Pia brings 'severe gales' and travel disruption
Strong winds are already impacting public transport around the Liverpool City Region.
Storm Pia has brought strong winds and heavy rain to Liverpool, as large swathes of the country are being warned of travel chaos and power cuts.
A yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place across Merseyside and will end at 9.00pm on Thursday (December 21). 'Severe gales' are already impacting public transport around the Liverpool city region, however, there is also the chance of damage to buildings and danger to life due to large waves.
Formby and parts of Wirral were plunged into darkness last week due to a mass power cut during Storm Elin and the Met Office has once again warned of the chance of outages.
Local residents are reporting heavy traffic and road closures across the region, and Mersey Ferry services have been suspended. Merseyrail's West Kirby services are currently disrupted, starting and terminating at Bidston station, and rail replacement buses are in place between Birkenhead North and West Kirby.
Met Office hour by hour weather forecast for Liverpool (December 21)
- 10.00am: Sunny intervals. 11°C, wind gusts up to 49mph
- 11.00am: Sunny intervals. 11°C, wind gusts up to 50mph
- 12.00pm: Cloudy. 11°C, wind gusts up to 48mph
- 1.00pm: Cloudy. 11°C, wind gusts up to 49mph
- 2.00pm: Overcast. 11°C, wind gusts up to 46mph
- 3.00pm: Cloudy. 11°C, wind gusts up to 49mph
- 4.00pm: Cloudy. 11°C, wind gusts up to 47mph
- 5.00pm: Cloudy. 11°C, wind gusts up to 47mph
- 6.00pm: Cloudy. 10°C, wind gusts up to 46mph
- 7.00pm: Cloudy. 10°C, wind gusts up to 44mph
- 8.00pm: Cloudy. 10°C, wind gusts up to 45mph
- 9.00pm: Cloudy. 10°C, wind gusts up to 42mph
- 10.00pm: Cloudy. 10°C, wind gusts up to 44mph
- 11.00pm: Cloudy. 10°C, wind gusts up to 40mph