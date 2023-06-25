Temperatures are set to fall to below 20 °C.

Liverpool and Merseyside are set for a big change in the weather next week, with temperatures set to drop to below 20 °C.

Residents across Merseyside have experienced sweltering conditions over the last few weeks, with temperatures hotter than Lanzarote during the first official heatwave of the year, earlier this month.

The scorching heat and humidity has made getting a decent nights sleep a little tricky, so this swift change in weather will be a welcome surprise for some.

Today (Sunday June 25), temperatures remain fairly high, reaching 25 °C - though, the heavy rain expected throughout the afternoon sunbathing is off the cards.

The Met Office predict that next week temperatures will fall to ‘around average’ with ‘outbreaks of rain and drizzle.’

Met Office forecast for Liverpool

Monday, June 26: Sunny changing to cloudy by nighttime. High of 20 °C.

Tuesday, June 27: Light rain changing to cloudy by early evening. High of 20 °C.

Wednesday, June 28: Light rain changing to cloudy by early evening. High of 20 °C.

Thursday, June 29: Sunny intervals. High of 17 °C.

Friday, June 30: Cloudy changing to light rain by nighttime. High of 18 °C.

Saturday, July 1: Light rain changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 18 °C.

Long range weather forecast

The Met Office believe that ‘more unsettled conditions’ are on the way throughout early July, with further showers and heavy rain. The North West will experience ‘moderate or strong’ winds with temperatures around average.