Residents in one part of Merseyside say they are ‘sick of chasing seagulls’ away from their bins but are divided on the solutions proposed by Sefton Council.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a series of interventions to address street cleanliness in Bootle, the local authority has announced a major change to bin collections.

The LDRS has seen a letter sent out to more than two thousand residents in Bootle, confirming bin sack collections will be stopped and replaced with wheelie bins. The letter from Sefton Council has now been delivered to several streets in the Bootle area after it distributed the first tranche to residents on Roxburgh Street last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents in one part of Merseyside say they are ‘sick of chasing seagulls’ away from their bins | LDRS

The letter states: “Good news! We listened to your concerns during the ‘#Why Fly Tip?’ campaign in 2024 and we are contacting you to provide information about improvements to your waste collection service.

“As you will be aware, your property is currently serviced via weekly sack collections. However, from mid-August 2025, we are changing your waste collection service to alternate weekly collections, and we will be providing you with bins to contain your recycling and waste.

“To ensure you have sufficient capacity to dispose of all of your recyclable items and waste we will provide you with two wheeled bins which is the standard service delivered across the majority of the Borough. This will consist of one grey bin for general waste and one brown bin for recycling, each provided free of charge.

“Your collection day will remain unchanged. Each Wednesday, your bin should be presented at the front of your property by 6:30am on the morning of collection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “Existing storage bins that some residents may have will be collected by Council staff to give you sufficient space for your new bins. The improved collection method will contribute to keeping your neighbourhood clean and tidy, in addition to increasing recycling rates across the Borough.”

The LDRS asked a local Facebook Group to respond to the ‘good news’ and it prompted dozens of comments on the consultation process, the change from weekly to fortnightly collections and the logistics of having wheelie bins on streets with terraced housing and little space out front.

After receiving his letter, local community activist, Mike Brennan wrote: “I have emailed the executive director for operations, the assistant director for operational in-house services and Cllr Peter Harvey; Cabinet member for cleansing. I have made my feelings known and I’ve asked two reasonable questions.

“Will a consultation take place to determine the thoughts of the people this will affect?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Where can the results of ‘wheelie bin v no wheelie bin’ [consultation] be found. They must be recorded somewhere?

“As the letter says ‘we listened to your concerns’. Well, listen again.”

An account named ‘L20 Community Alleyway project’ added: “Our household hasn’t been consulted. We asked for seagull proof sacks because we don’t have room in the front, its literally about 2ft at its widest point, it has railings around it and its not level with our steps.

“I don’t want bins taken up space in my tiny yarden so that leaves the entry, its a long way to wheel your rubbish, whilst my hubby can do this now, it doesn’t mean he will be able in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joan Ford agreed with this sentiment: “With regard to elderly/infirm, although the info says let council know if you need assistance, in my road I can think of at least three people who would need help, so are the council going to have someone on hand to help? See that flying pig …

“Then there are houses that have small fronts with walls or fencing with no access to store or remove bins.”

Paul Hignett added: “They aren’t the solution in fact will make things worse […] We don’t really have any issues with the seagulls maybe the odd collection has been messed up but the people in my road always clean up so no issues really.”

However, some were positive about the plans including Hannah Murray who said: “I am delighted with this am sick off chasing the seagulls at 6 in the morning from ripping my bags.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Harvey, cabinet member for cleansing and street scene, said: “The Sacks to Bins project is being delivered following feedback received during our #WhyFlyTip? campaign and is designed to boost recycling, prevent litter, and tackle fly-tipping in our communities.

“Alternate weekly bin collections are already standard in most parts of the Borough and have a proven track record of keeping streets cleaner while encouraging correct recycling.

“Sefton Council, along with our neighbouring authorities across the LCR have endorsed the Liverpool City Region Zero Waste Strategy. Which means that as a Council, our recycling and refuse collection service will be aligned with the principles within the strategy.

“Moving to a standardised alternate weekly collection model by wheelie bin provides adequate opportunity for residents to recycle and demonstrates our commitment to waste containment.”