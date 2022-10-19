Gun found in West Derby graveyard forensically tested for link to shootings
Police sealed off West Derby Cemetery after a handgun and bullets were found in a bag.
Merseyside Police have cordoned off a graveyard in West Derby after a gun and stash of ammunition were discovered on the site.
Officers were called to West Derby Cemetery at around 1.15pm on Tuesday to investigate a report of a bag containing a handgun and bullets.
It is yet to be confirmed if the gun is linked with any recent shootings in Liverpool.
Detective Inspector John Mullen said: “We will now conduct forensic work to establish if this is a weapon which has been used before and who has had it in their possession.
“This gun was stored with ammunition, which could have been used to cause serious harm.
“If you have any information on this or other weapons, do the right thing and come forward immediately, as what you know could remove dangerous people and their weapons from the streets of Merseyside.”