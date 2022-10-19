Police sealed off West Derby Cemetery after a handgun and bullets were found in a bag.

Merseyside Police have cordoned off a graveyard in West Derby after a gun and stash of ammunition were discovered on the site.

Officers were called to West Derby Cemetery at around 1.15pm on Tuesday to investigate a report of a bag containing a handgun and bullets.

It is yet to be confirmed if the gun is linked with any recent shootings in Liverpool.

The gun found in West Derby Cemetery

Detective Inspector John Mullen said: “We will now conduct forensic work to establish if this is a weapon which has been used before and who has had it in their possession.

“This gun was stored with ammunition, which could have been used to cause serious harm.

Bullets found with the gun in West Derby Cemetery