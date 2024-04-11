West Kirby sea wall branded 'colossal waste of money' after flooding issues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wirral residents are calling for a ‘full and frank’ investigation after West Kirby’s £20m sea wall ‘spectacularly failed’ to stop homes and businesses being flooded.

On Tuesday (April 9), as stormy weather battered Merseyside, water from waves crashing against the newly formed wall spilled over the top onto South Parade, causing flooding which failed to drain adequately. The flooding forced staff at local cafe, Tanskeys Bistro, to be evacuated by lifeboat, causing damage to properties, moving cars, and trapping people inside their homes.

A photo posted by Tanskeys Bistro showed deep flood water still behind the wall despite the tide having gone out, and has since been reposted by hundreds of residents and made into memes.

The cafe’s manager, Hannah Cleator, said that although the main customer area did not flood, the store room was ‘like a whirlpool’ and believes the wall made it worse, due to water being trapped behind it.

A photo posted by Tanskeys Bistro showed deep flood water still behind the wall despite the tide having gone out. Image: Hannah Cleator

The flooding brought with it many questions from local people and councillors about the effectiveness of the sea wall, with one resident saying he ‘feels so sorry’ for Tanskeys, and another adding: “Well done Wirral Council for the rapid installation of a tidal lazy river to take you along the prom at West Kirby.” Construction of the controversial sea wall project was completed in 2023, coming in £10m over its initial budget.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Stuart Kelly, who chairs Wirral’s planning committee that approved the wall, said: “There needs to be a full and frank investigation and explanation into why the very expensive sea defences at West Kirby failed so spectacularly today resulting in damage to businesses and property. Wirral Council and the Environment Agency have some explaining to do.”

In a post on their Facebook page, central West Kirby Conservative councillors Andrew Gardner, Max Booth, and Tony Cox, who have long criticised the project, said: “It gives us no comfort to see the WK sea wall fail so spectacularly. We are in touch with WK residents and business offering support.”

Referring to comments from councillors reported by the LDRS that previously accused them of being wrong about the wall, they said: “Well, we weren’t wrong. Apologies, however, should be made and those people know who they are. As ever, Hoylake Meols and Central West Kirby Cllrs will support our residents and businesses.”

Flooding behind the sea wall. Image: Ed Barnes

Member of the public Paul Hughes, who was present at West Kirby during the flooding yesterday, described the sea wall as “a colossal waste of money.” However, Green party co-leader Cllr Pat Cleary defended the project. He said: “The wall isn’t there primarily to stop water. Its purpose is to remove energy from the waves.”

On Wednesday (April 10), the council’s leader, Cllr Paul Stuart explained that the local authority went ahead with the project based on recommendations from the Environment Agency and said the wall was not designed to completely stop water coming over in severe storms as it would have needed to be far higher to do that. The Environment Agency funded £13.5m towards the project and was a major backer of the scheme.

However, he said drainage was an issue that needed to be fixed going forward, adding: “It wasn’t designed to completely stop the tide coming over but it was going to prevent the catastrophic damage it caused last time. It’s clear that is what it has done but there are clearly issues that need to be addressed.”

He said he would be pushing on the council and the Environment Agency to seek to address the drainage issues and explain to residents what is likely happen in similar weather conditions in the future.

Cllr Stuart added: “I think the council need to liaise with the Environment Agency to fully understand what failings there were from the design and how we are going to improve that going forward.”

Wirral Council has also previously been criticised for not closing the gates in time after a flood alert was issued, though all gates were closed on April 9.

Since the incident, Wirral Council has issued two statements. On Monday, a spokesperson said: “The storm today has seen extremely high winds combined with higher than usual tides to cause water to come over the floodwall at West Kirby. The floodwall in West Kirby was designed to act as a defence system to take power out of the tidal waves, to prevent higher levels of flooding and minimise potential damage in the area.”

Flooding behind the sea wall. Image: Ed Barnes

It added: “There’s also some damage to seating along prom areas which is being made safe, and surface water at West Kirby is slowly draining away. The wall at West Kirby was designed to reduce the worst effects of flooding and minimise damage, but we’ll be assessing things with the Environment Agency and keep you updated.”