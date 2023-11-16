Wetherspoon's Christmas menu launches at Merseyside pubs - participating pubs and full list of dishes
Christmas has officially arrived at Wetherspoon’s pubs across Merseyside, with their highly-anticipated festive dishes back on the menu.
The Christmas menu is available from Wednesday, November 15 to Sunday, December 31, excluding Christmas Day.
Expect turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and mince pies, as well as festive pizzas and a special children's menu.
Wetherspoon's 2023 Christmas menu
- Main meals: Customers will be able to enjoy sliced turkey breast and winter vegetables (four slices of turkey breast, a pork, apricot and cranberry stuffing, roasted Chantenay carrots and parsnips, Maris Piper mash, two pigs-in-blankets, peas, cranberry sauce, gravy) as well as a choice of three burgers. Two 11-inch pizzas will also be available (chicken, stuffing, bacon and brie pizza and also brie and garlic mushroom pizza).
- Deli deals: Chicken, stuffing, bacon and cranberry panini and brie and cranberry panini.
- Small plates: The big cheese chips, chicken, stuffing, bacon and brie pizza, pigs-in-blankets with cranberry sauce and brie and garlic mushroom pizza (both 8 inches).
- Kids meals: Pigs-in-blankets served with two side options from a choice of roasted vegetables, cucumber slices and tomato wedges, peas, baked beans, jacket potato, chips or mashed potato.
- Desserts: Salted caramel sticky toffee pudding and mince tart.
All meals include a choice of alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink (excludes small plates and desserts). The children’s meal includes a soft drink.
Participating Liverpool and Merseyside Wetherspoon pubs
- The Lifeboat, Formby
- The Welkin, Whitechapel, Liverpool
- The Captain Alexander, James Street, Liverpool
- The Lime Kiln, Fleet Street, Liverpool
- The North Western, Lime Street, Liverpool
- The Fall Well, St John's Way, Liverpool
- The Queen's Picture House, Waterloo
- The Raven, Walton Vale
- The Barker's Brewery, Huyton
- The Richard John Blackler, Great Charlotte Street, Liverpool
- The Thomas Frost, Walton Road
- Childwall Fiveways Hotel, Queens Drive
- The Navigator, Queens Drive
- The Frank Hornby, Eastway
- The Watch Maker, Prescot