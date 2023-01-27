Wetherspoon is shutting dozens of its pubs across the UK with two boozers in Merseyside already sold off and another at risk of closure completely after being put up for sale.

Wetherspoon has confirmed which of its pubs are closing down amid a slow recovery in trading, including three in Merseyside. The Wild Rose in Bootle has already permanently downed shutters after being sold off, The Willow Grove in Southport has also been sold, while the John Masefield in New Ferry remains up for sale.

The John Masefield, on New Chester Road, is popular with locals and described as a “classic” Merseyside pub. The watering hole is named after the Poet Laureate John Masefield, who attributed his love of books to his time in the area as a young man after being sent to join the HMS Conway, which was moored off New Ferry Pier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the pub will soon be one of dozens of Wetherspoons sites to call last orders as the firm grapples with “substantially higher costs” including repairs and staff wages. In October, Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin said the company had undergone a “momentous challenge” to tempt patrons back after lockdown and suggested pub-goers were opting for cheaper booze on offer in supermarkets.

Giving a talk at Cambridge Union, he said: “To coin a Shakespeare phrase, ‘the multiplying villainies of nature do swarm upon’ the hospitality industry. Following the lockdowns and restrictions of the pandemic, and surprisingly perhaps, the aftermath has been just as difficult for many companies.

“Most commentators, including most publicans, understandably predicted a post-lockdown boom in which the public would react to enforced cabin fever by embarking on a celebratory spree. But the reality has in contrast been a painstakingly slow recovery in sales, for some but not all, accompanied by great inflation in costs.”

However, Mr Martin said that the pub chain has “’improved its prospects in a number of ways in recent financial years”, adding that its “underlying sales are improving”.

Which Wetherspoon pubs are set to close - full list

Wetherspoon pubs already sold

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harvest Moon - Orpington

Alexander Bain - Wick

Chapel an Gansblydhen - Bodmin

Moon on the Square - Basildon

Coal Orchard - Taunton

Running Horse - Airside Doncaster Airport

Wild Rose - Bootle

Edmund Halley - Lee Green

The Willow Grove - Southport

Postal Order - Worcester

North and South Wales Bank - Wrexham

The John Masefield pub in New Ferry is at risk of complete closure after Wetherspoons put it up for sale.

Wetherspoon pubs still up for sale

Although these pubs will close as Wetherspoons pubs, there is still a chance they could be snapped up by another company after going up for sale.