Ellie Curry / SWNS

A couple who admit they "have it all" are ditching the UK for Portugal after getting "burnout" - despite the fact they won't "save any money".

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellie, 28, and Dan Curry, 30, have a settled life in Liverpool - they have good jobs, a house and three cats and a dog. But the couple were still finding themself in a "cycle of becoming burnout" and felt they didn't have much "quality time" together.

Dan, a pharmacist, grew up in the Algarve from the age of eight to 18 and his parents still live there so the pair have decided on Portugal as their destination. They are currently working their notices before moving out to Portimão, Algarve in January 2026 with their animals in tow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will stay with Dan's parents before looking for their own place and will rent out their UK home in case they do decided to return. And they say they won't be saving any money as they'll be taking a pay cut to start a business and say the average rent of a two bed flat is £1,300-a-month compared to their current £1,500-a-month mortgage.

Ellie Curry / SWNS

But they say it's worth it for a "slower pace of living". Ellie, a pharmacy technician, said: "We've got it all but we're still unfulfilled. Without sounding ungrateful - you can have lovely things but not be happy.

"We've achieved everything we could have wanted to. We kept getting into cycles of burnout. It won't feel cheaper. We'll be earning the local money. We won't save any money doing it. It's not about cost for us."

Ellie and Dan have a settled life in Liverpool - buying their home in October 2023 and tying the knot in July 2024. But with Dan working 9am to 6pm and often getting called in at weekends and Ellie working 8am to 4pm they felt like "passing ships".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie Curry / SWNS

Ellie said: "We don't have quality time. We're so tried when were with one another." Dan continued: "The nature of the job is you pick up extra shifts. I want to do as much as I can for the community.

"The hours in the day I have energy I spend with patients. We're burnout but that's all you know."

The couple made the decision at the end of winter 2025 to move. They had discussed how their future children might fit into their current lives. Dan said: "I would like to invest my better quality hours into my marriage - and for my future kids."

Ellie Curry / SWNS

Dan spend his childhood in Portugal and said his school days often consisted of a two and a half hour lunch break at the beach. He said: "It was in walking distance to the beach."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple plan to stay with Dan's parents initially before potentially finding their own flat. Dan already speaks Portuguese and Ellie is going to university once a week to learn. They plan to start a business in hospitality to help give back to the community - instead of earning money from the UK and spending it in Portugal.

Ellie said: "That distorts the economy. I'm looking forward to a slower pace of life. I'm so on the go."

Ellie Curry / SWNS

The couple admit they won't be saving money on the move as they'll be on lower incomes to start the business and rent prices are high. Ellie said: "The cost of living - it's similar. When we've been for food shops - the food is the same price. Rental prices are the same."

They currently pay a £1,500 monthly mortgage and say rental price average between £1,130 to £1,700 a month in Portimão. Ellie said: "We're starting all over again. We want to seek fulfilment and happiness."

Follow the couple on TikTok @elliemovingtoportugal