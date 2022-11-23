If you’re considering exercise as your New Year resolution, stepping into January with a healthier lifestyle, there are plenty of options. Even walking briskly for 30 minutes a day is a great way to improve or maintain your overall health.
You might want to ditch animal products and overhaul your diet by taking part in Veganuary, which has been growing in popularity over the past few years.
Maybe you want to take up a new skill, something you’ve been putting off. Well, a new study has revealed the cheapest cities in the UK for learning to drive - and Liverpool features, with the average cost of an hour driving lesson totalling £30.75.
New Year’s resolutions may fall by the wayside pretty quickly as busy schedules get in the way of self care, but it's tradition. So whether you want to give something up or take up a new hobby, we've been on the streets of Liverpool to find out your plans.
Hilda says she always intends to lose some weight but she can never stick to it.
Raymond says he’s stopped making any because he can never to stick to them.
Steven says he wants to grow his YouTube channel.
With all the best intentions in the world, we're only human. Research suggests people typically ‘give up’ pursuing their New Year resolutions within the first month.
The study, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, found almost two-thirds of the participants abandoned their New Years' resolutions within the first month. Oh well, there's always next year.