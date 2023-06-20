Just seven MPs voted against a damning report that found Johnson had committed ‘repeated contempts of parliament’.

MPs have backed a report that found former Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament over parties at Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdown.

The Privileges Committee’s damning report found that Johnson had committed “repeated contempts of parliament” and the ex-PM announced his resignation as an MP before Monday’s verdict.

The Commons voted 354 to seven in support of the report, that found Johnson had repeatedly lied, saying Covid rules had been followed at No.10 at all times.

Current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who did not vote on Monday, believes the saga over Johnson‘s partygate lies to MPs is now over and “respects” the decision of the House.

But what do you think of Boris Johnson? We hit the streets of Liverpool to found out.

Robert said: “I don’t know how he became Prime Minister.”

Joe said: “He has misled the country. He sold us down the river on Brexit”

Philip said: “I’ve always been a big Boris fan, but you can’t condone what’s gone on.”

Glenwys: “He’s a bit of a fool sometimes. He’s more interested in himself than anything else.”

Doreen said: “I thought he was alright. He got us out of the Covid.”

Boris Johnson may have stepped down as an MP; however, he's still found himself in hot water over his latest job. He's said to have informed the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments half an hour before his new column in the Daily Mail was publicly announced.

Government Ministers who have left their roles in the last two years must apply to the committee before taking up a new appointment. The Ministerial Code states that ministers must ensure that no new appointments are announced or taken up before the committee has been able to provide its advice. Therefore, they say this is a clear breach from the former PM.