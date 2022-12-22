Brilliant events taking place in Liverpool this winter.

On Saturday, 31st December, the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall presents New Year's Eve: Motown Classics. An evening of timeless classics, including 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours', 'Dancing in the Street', 'I Heard It Through the Grapevine' and many more. They are performed by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and fantastic live singers. Get ready to boogie along with all your favourite hits!

Liverpool Indoor Funfair

The Christmas indoor funfair is returning to Exhibition Centre Liverpool from 26th December until 3rd January. Set across 90,000 sq. ft, the yuletide event, which opens on Boxing Day, sees the return of all the usual family favourites and an 18m high ride making its UK debut.

Dreamgirls at The Liverpool Empire Theatre