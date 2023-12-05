Wheelchair user in critical condition after Southport hit and run

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being hit by a car whilst crossing the road in a wheelchair.

Emergency services were called to Southport Promenade just after 8.50pm on Monday (December 4) after reports of a 'serious' crash. A blue Volkswagen Bora Sport car had been in collision with a man in an electric wheelchair, and fled the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wheelchair user, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene for serious leg injuries and has been taken to hospital where his condition is described as critical. The Volkswagen was later located by Merseyside Police on Southport Road and both the driver and a passenger were detained.

A 34-year-old man from Walton has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving, drug driving, failing to stop after a road accident and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. A 38-year-old woman from Bootle was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving, failing to stop after a road accident and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

An investigation has been launched and Merseyside Police are asking for anyone with information to get in touch. Road closures are in place on the promenade from the roundabout with Knowsley Road to Saunders Street to allow forensic examination of the scene.

Road closures are in place on the promenade from the roundabout with Knowsley Road to Saunders Street to allow forensic examination of the scene. Photo: Google Street View