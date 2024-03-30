Where commuters really want new Merseyrail train stations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As May’s elections for Mayor for the Liverpool City Region come into view, the issue of public transport will once again be under scrutiny.

In the first policy pledge of his campaign for re-election to a third term, Labour’s Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram announced his intention to build new Merseyrail stations at Woodchurch on the Wirral, Carr Mill in St Helens and Daresbury in Halton by 2030. Should the plans go ahead, it would represent each area of the city region having a brand new station under Mr Rotheram’s tenure.

Two new stations have opened on the Merseyrail network in the last six years, with Maghull North, in Sefton, opening in 2018. Last year, the £80m Headbolt Lane site welcomed passengers for the first time in Kirkby, Knowsley. However, commuters have reported repeated issues of delays and cancellations on services specifically on the Kirkby line after the rollout of new battery powered trains.

With ideas on connecting the existing Merseyrail services to Manchester, North Wales and beyond, people are advising where they think the next permanent stop should be.

Planning for a new Liverpool station in the Baltic Triangle on the site of the former St James station, which closed in 1917, is already underway. It's hoped that Liverpool Baltic Station will be open by 2027.

Liverpool Baltic railway station was set to open in 2025, on the old St James site. Image: LCR Combined Authority

Many people have had their say on where should be next for Merseyrail to consider putting a new stop, with the city’s airport the most preferred location. During his campaign launch Mr Rotheram unveiled plans to deliver a trackless tram network from Liverpool city centre to John Lennon Airport from 2028.

The second most sought after stop is the home of Liverpool FC - Anfield. There are hopes this could also feature as part of designs for the trackless tram referred to by Mr Rotheram, alongside Everton's new stadium at Bramley Moore-Dock.

West Derby, Skelmersdale, Smithdown Road and Woolton have all proved popular with commuters and were among the other most requested locations for a Merseyrail stop.

Earlier this month ahead of May’s ballot, Mr Rotheram added how he would seek to complete the Liverpool Baltic station by 2027 as well as regenerating Moorfields station and upgrading the entrances. Other proposals include plans to deliver a seven-day network with increased timetable provision at weekends and evenings by 2028.