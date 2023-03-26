Council tax is set to rise for households across England next month - find out how much you will be paying and how your bills compare with those in neighbouring councils.

Families in some councils in Merseyside will be paying far more council tax this year than residents in other local authorities, with the average council tax bill for a Band D property set to top £2,000 in the next financial year.

There are eight council tax bands in England – properties are allocated a band based on how much they were worth in 1991, with A being the cheapest. Band D council tax is used as the rate on which other bands are worked out, with Band A bills always 67% of Band D. This means a ranking of councils based on Band D would be the same as a ranking of councils based on any other band.

Rutland, in the West Midlands, is the most expensive area for council tax in England, costing a whopping average of £2422 for a Band D property. On the other end of the scale is Westminster, London, with annual council tax for Band D properties costing an average of £914.

How does Merseyside compare? - Analysis by NationalWorld shows families in Merseyside have some of the highest average council tax bills in the country, with Liverpool narrowly missing the top ten most expensive in England.

St Helens has the lowest average council tax in Merseyside.

Average amount a person living in a Band D property will pay in 2023/24 across Merseyside

Liverpool: £2308

Sefton: £2230

Wirral: £2158

Knowsley: £2150

St Helens: £2074