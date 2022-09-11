The Proclamation of the Accession of the New Sovereign is a centuries-old tradition to announce the new monarch.

The proclamation of Charles as the new King will take place in cities around the UK this weekend, including in Liverpool.

The event – which members of the public are welcome to attend - is the formal announcement to the city of the beginning of King Charles III’s reign.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will follow similar proclamations in the key UK cities of London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

The proclomation is a tradition continued from olden times - when it was how people around the country learned of their new monarch.

Where and when is the King’s Proclamation in Liverpool?

The event will take place at Liverpool Town Hall, in the city centre, at 1pm on Sunday 11 September.

Members of the public are invited to attend the short ceremony which will take place at the front of Town Hall, which stands in High Street, at its junction with Dale Street, Castle Street, and Water Street.

It will be led by Liverpool’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Roy Gladden who will deliver the Proclamation Reading. Also in attendance will be the Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson, the Lord-Lieutenant of Merseyside Mark Blundell and High Sheriff Lesley Martin-Wright JP DL.

The Town Hall event follows an earlier invitation-only Proclamation which takes place at Liverpool Parish Church, which welcomes leaders and civic representatives from across the Liverpool City Region.