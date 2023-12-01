White van driver jailed after schoolgirl Lexi McDavid, 12, killed getting off bus

Lexi McDavid, 12, was fatally hit by a van as she crossed Princess Drive in Huyton.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A white van driver who knocked down and killed a 12-year-old schoolgirl after she got off a bus has been sent to jail.

Lexi McDavid was struck and fatally injured by a white Mercedes Sprinter van as she crossed Princess Drive, Huyton, in June last year. She was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital where she died shortly afterwards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The van driver, David Pursglove, 35, of Moorhey Road, Maghull, remained at the scene as members of the public rushed to help the stricken twin. He was later charged with causing death by careless driving.

Pursglove pleaded guilty at a hearing at Liverpool & Knowsley Magistrates Court in November. On Friday, he appeared at Liverpool Crown Court and was sentenced to eight months in prison for the offence. He was also disqualified from driving for two years and four months.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson of Merseyside Police said: “This has been a very traumatic time for Lexi’s family and I know that the incident has affected so many people in the community. I would like to thank members of the public who rushed to help Lexi that day and who did everything they could to help.

Van driver David Pursglove and schoolgirl Lexi McDavid. Image: Merseyside Police

“I would ask that as drivers, we all reflect on how we use our vehicles on the road. Excess speed kills and causes unimaginable harm to people who become involved in road crashes. Not one of us would want to be involved in such incidents and we must change driving behaviour to reduce that harm.

Advertisement

Advertisement