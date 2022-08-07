Liverpool has produced a plethora of stars in sport, entertainment, art and other fields but which famous Scouser are you most proud of?

Liverpool has a staggering roll call of entertainers, writers, poets, performers, musicians, visual artists, comedians and sports people.

The city is synonymous with music, of course, and the Merseybeat era was the sound that defined an entire generation.

Sport also plays a massive part in our culture, and whether you're a red or a blue, there's something for you.

And of course, if there's one thing that we Scousers are known for, it's our sense of humour, not only creating great entertainers but a wit that emanates throughout the entire city.

So much so that millions make the pilgrimage to the city each year to see it for themselves. But who do you think is the best famous local hero from Liverpool?

‘Paul O’Grady’

Diane tells us who her favourite scouser is

Diane said: "Paul O'Grady because he's always made me laugh."

‘Ken Dodd’

Bernie tells us who his favourite scouser is

Bernie said: ‘Ken Dodd. He was such a nice guy to talk to.’

‘Steven Gerrard’

Gerry tells us who his favourite scouser is

Gerry said: "Steven Gerrard. He was a great player and proud to be a local lad."

‘Paul O’Grady’

Chris tells us who his favourite scouser is

Chris said: "Paul O'Grady because I think he was funny when he was doing Lily Savage."

‘John Lennon’

Gerry tells us who his favourite scouser is

Joey said: "John Lennon because I grew up in the '60's and he formed the Beatles."

‘Bill Shankly’

George tells us who his favourite scouser is

George said: "Adopted scouser Bill Shankly because he changed the whole of Liverpool FC."

Well, it seems you all have so many favourites we didn't get an overwhelming majority for any one person, but it appears that Paul O'Grady is your favourite. The Comedian and presenter was born and grew up on the Wirral, but I think we'll allow it.

From world-famous names on screen, stage and sports field, it's the birthplace of many more lesser-known cultural creators that have contributed to craft the city's sense of place in the world.