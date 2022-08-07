Liverpool has a staggering roll call of entertainers, writers, poets, performers, musicians, visual artists, comedians and sports people.
The city is synonymous with music, of course, and the Merseybeat era was the sound that defined an entire generation.
Sport also plays a massive part in our culture, and whether you're a red or a blue, there's something for you.
Most Popular
And of course, if there's one thing that we Scousers are known for, it's our sense of humour, not only creating great entertainers but a wit that emanates throughout the entire city.
So much so that millions make the pilgrimage to the city each year to see it for themselves. But who do you think is the best famous local hero from Liverpool?
‘Paul O’Grady’
Diane said: "Paul O'Grady because he's always made me laugh."
‘Ken Dodd’
Bernie said: ‘Ken Dodd. He was such a nice guy to talk to.’
‘Steven Gerrard’
Gerry said: "Steven Gerrard. He was a great player and proud to be a local lad."
‘Paul O’Grady’
Chris said: "Paul O'Grady because I think he was funny when he was doing Lily Savage."
‘John Lennon’
Joey said: "John Lennon because I grew up in the '60's and he formed the Beatles."
‘Bill Shankly’
George said: "Adopted scouser Bill Shankly because he changed the whole of Liverpool FC."
Well, it seems you all have so many favourites we didn't get an overwhelming majority for any one person, but it appears that Paul O'Grady is your favourite. The Comedian and presenter was born and grew up on the Wirral, but I think we'll allow it.
From world-famous names on screen, stage and sports field, it's the birthplace of many more lesser-known cultural creators that have contributed to craft the city's sense of place in the world.
There's no doubt that Liverpool City Region is a place people want to be. More than 60 million people visit the landmarks that make up this vibrant region every year.