Rows of unsightly white vans can still be seen parked along New Brighton promenade, despite a company's agreement with Wirral Council to relocate them.

The vehicles are believed to be belong to van hire company, West Wallasey Van Hire (WWVH), which agreed not to park its vehicles on public highways after mass criticism for taking over the popular visitor destination.

Complaints can be seen on the company's Google reviews, with one resident writing: "This company has resorted to parking vans all down New Brighton promenade. They have shown very little care and safety for the local community. This is absolutely shocking behaviour."

Another added: "This company needs to stop dumping their entire fleet of vans around the Wirral. It's not their personal car park."

Following months of complaints from local residents, Wirral Council agreed 'a course of action' with the company last month, with final details being hashed out for it to use vacant council land earmarked for regeneration in Wallasey for two years. Wallasey councillor Lesley Rennie said parking large number of vehicles on Kings Parade was 'wholly inappropriate'.

White vans parked along New Brighton promenade on Tuesday (February 20). Image: Ian Fairbrother

Despite this, vans believed to be linked to WWVH can still be seen parked along New Brighton promenade, as well as other public highways, taking up free parking spaces that could be used by local residents or tourists.

Images taken by local photographer Ian Fairbrother show dozens of the white vehicles parked in rows along the promenade on Tuesday (February 20) with one showing the words 'wankers' and 'move me please' written in the vehicle's dust.

Dozens of white vans can be seen strewn across the New Brighton promenade, despite an agreement with Wirral Council. Image: Ian Fairbrother

Discussing the issue, one local resident told LiverpoolWorld: "There's more now than ever". Another said she had also seen the vans parked along Leasowe Road, 'blocking' the entrance to a church.

The council said back in January: “Wirral Council and West Wallasey Van Hire have agreed a course of action to ensure that the vehicles they have currently parked up on King’s Parade in New Brighton are able to be relocated to an off-road location as soon as possible.”