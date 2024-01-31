Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People living in Merseyside were shocked on Tuesday night after spotting a huge low-flying military plane.

The plane was seen flying over the River Mersey, Wirral and Liverpool at around 10.00pm and one witness, who was on the waterfront at the time, said it was flying at a "worryingly close altitude". They said they mistook it for a drone initially before realising it was a large aircraft.

Another said they heard it "from about 25 miles away" and said they were "shocked at how far away [they] heard it from."

Today it can be confirmed the aircraft was a Royal Air Force Airbus A400M that took off from RAF Brize Norton earlier in the evening.

The path taken by the RAF Airbus plane as it flew over Merseyside

According to flight tracker RadarBox.com, the plane descended to an altitude as low as 450ft over the Mersey at its lowest. The plane flew all over Merseyside and flew out into the Irish Sea before it turned and headed southeast over Wirral.