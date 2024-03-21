Why it will cost £100k to relocate rows of white vans 'ruining' Wirral beauty spot
New Brighton residents say around 100 vans are regularly found parked along the promenade.
After facing criticism, West Wallasey Van Hire have apologised to the Wirral community for parking their vehicles along New Brighton Promenade. Following widespread anger and being accused of taking over the picturesque Merseyside seafront, they'll now pay £100,000 a year to park its vans. Watch the video for our 60 second explainer on the situation or read the full story on LiverpoolWorld.