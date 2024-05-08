Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chess tables costing £2,500 pounds have been installed in parks across the region as part of the Government's Levelling Up Investment Fund. the provision o f new chess tables in parks and public spaces is part of a cross government strategy to deliver on three key objectives:

Increase participation in chess amongst primary school age children

Support elite level chess competition

Increase the visibility and public presence of chess

Local authorities which received funding under the Levelling Up Parks Fund were invited to apply for an additional £2,500 for the installation of chess tables and accompanying seats or benches.

Twenty of the stone boards, which do not include chess pieces, have been placed around Merseyside, Lancashire, Cumbria and Greater Manchester. However, community groups have questioned whether the money could have been spent more effectively.