People are reporting seeing “loud” and “scary” aircrafts flying over Merseyside.

Merseyside residents are reporting seeing “loud” and “scary” military aircrafts flying over their homes - but don’t worry, it’s part of a planned training exercise.

Exercise Cobra Warrior happens twice a year, with RAF Typhoons and F35 fighter jets taking part in a tactical training initiative, which sees aircrafts from the UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy and Norway taking part in joint exercises.

Phase two began on September 4 and ends on September 22. The government confirmed there will be low-flying military planes over a number of regions across the UK, including Merseyside and Cheshire as part of Exercise Cobra Warrior.

Considered to be the largest air exercise conducted by the Royal Air Force (RAF), it aims to train participants in high-intensity, large force, tactical air warfighting operations.

Low-flying military jets have already been seen soaring across some parts of Merseyside, including Wirral and Knowsley, with locals taking to social media to discuss the exercise.

Sharing a post in the Irby Wirral community Facebook group on Tuesday, Jayne Dawson said: “What’s the scary loud aircraft that’s been over twice? Anybody know? It freaked me out a bit.”

Jeanie MacLeod said: “Thought it was going to land in our house in Saughall Massie!”

Stacey Joanne Donnelly added: “Omg was going to ask this I’ve never heard anything so scary ever but you couldn’t see anything when looking up because of the clouds horrible noise.”

Hayley Don said: “I’m in Pensby and was in the shed, nearly had a little accident and anxiety attack.”