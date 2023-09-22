Wilko has announced the date when the last of its 400 stores will shut down for good.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wilko is to shut the doors of its last remaining stores on Sunday October 8 as the collapse of the historic retailer comes to a close.

The family-owned business, which has been on British high streets for more than 90 years, tumbled into administration last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retailer will shut its final 111 stores in early October as part of the final phase of closures, administrators for PwC said.

Liverpool’s Edge Lane and Belle Vale outlets shut down last week during the first wave of closures on September 12 and September 14.

The hardware and furnishings retailer closed shops in Southport and Huyton on Sunday (September 17) and around 124 UK stores will have shut down by the end of this week.

Wilko stores in St Helens and Wallasey will close their doors for the final time next Friday (September 29) and the final Liverpool store at St Johns Centre will shut down on Sunday October 8.

Wilko in Edge Lane, Liverpool, closed in the first wave. Image: Google Street View

Advertisement

Advertisement

What will happen to the shops? The billionaire owner of HMV, Doug Putman, initially hoped to keep as many as 300 Wilko shops open. However, his rescue bid failed . No other bidders were interested in running the shops under the Wilko name, although other companies have been snapping up parts of the business. Some shops will reopen as Poundland stores after being bought by the Pepco Group and last week the Wilko brand was purchased by The Range in a £5m deal , meaning the firm will own Wilko’s website and could stock some of its products.

Job losses: Nearly all of the company’s 12,500 staff will lose their jobs as a result of the closures.

These stores will shut on Tuesday, October 3

Hounslow, Greater London

St Albans, Hertfordshire

Dunstable, Bedfordshire

Weston Favell, Northampton

Bristol

Lancaster, Lancashire

Leeds Trinity, West Yorkshire

Reading, Berkshire

Poole, Dorset

Lincoln, Lincolnshire

Halifax, West Yorkshire

Washington, Newcastle upon Tyne

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Chatham, Kent

Southend, Essex

Metro Centre, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Epsom, Surrey

Cannon Park, Coventry, Warwickshire

Norwich, Norfolk

Preston, Lancashire

Canterbury, Kent

Kingston Upon Thames, Surrey

Carlisle, Cumbria

Barnsley, South Yorkshire

Kingswood, Bristol

Colchester, Essex

Ilford, Greater London

Maidstone, Kent

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

These stores will shut on Thursday, October 5

Bishop Stortford, Hertfordshire

Tottenham Hale, Greater London

Worthing, West Sussex

Romford, Greater London

Selly Oak, Birmingham

Wembley, London

Birstall, West Yorkshire

Uxbridge, Greater London

Burton, Staffordshire

Lee Circle, Leicester, Leicestershire

West Ealing, London

Blackburn, Lancaster

Bexleyheath, Greater London

The Beacon Eastbourne, East Sussex

Weymouth, Dorset

Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire

Beaumont Leys, Leicester, Leicestershire

Hinckley, Leicestershire

Livingston, Scotland

Chelmsford, Essex

Riverside Shopping Centre, Northampton, East Midlands

Sittingbourne, Kent

Stourbridge, West Midlands

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Hamilton, South Lanarkshire

Deepdale, Preston, Lancashire

Basingstoke, Hampshire

Clifton Moor, York, North Yorkshire

Burgess Hill, West Sussex

Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway

Harrow, London

Tooting, London

Telford, Shropshire

Ipswich, Suffolk

St James Retail Park, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Nottingham, Midlands

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Bulwell, Nottinghamshire

Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

Frenchgate Shopping Centre, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Clifton, Bristol

These stores will shut on Sunday, October 8