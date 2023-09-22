Register
Wilko: Closing date confirmed for last Liverpool store - full list of final closures

Wilko has announced the date when the last of its 400 stores will shut down for good.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 14:34 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 14:53 BST
Wilko is to shut the doors of its last remaining stores on Sunday October 8 as the collapse of the historic retailer comes to a close.

The family-owned business, which has been on British high streets for more than 90 years, tumbled into administration last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.

The retailer will shut its final 111 stores in early October as part of the final phase of closures, administrators for PwC said.

Liverpool’s Edge Lane and Belle Vale outlets shut down last week during the first wave of closures on September 12 and September 14.

The hardware and furnishings retailer closed shops in Southport and Huyton on Sunday (September 17) and around 124 UK stores will have shut down by the end of this week.

Wilko stores in St Helens and Wallasey will close their doors for the final time next Friday (September 29) and the final Liverpool store at St Johns Centre will shut down on Sunday October 8.

Wilko in Edge Lane, Liverpool, closed in the first wave. Image: Google Street ViewWilko in Edge Lane, Liverpool, closed in the first wave. Image: Google Street View
Wilko in Edge Lane, Liverpool, closed in the first wave. Image: Google Street View

What will happen to the shops? The billionaire owner of HMV, Doug Putman, initially hoped to keep as many as 300 Wilko shops open. However, his rescue bid failed. No other bidders were interested in running the shops under the Wilko name, although other companies have been snapping up parts of the business. Some shops will reopen as Poundland stores after being bought by the Pepco Group and last week the Wilko brand was purchased by The Range in a £5m deal, meaning the firm will own Wilko’s website and could stock some of its products.

Job losses: Nearly all of the company’s 12,500 staff will lose their jobs as a result of the closures.

These stores will shut on Tuesday, October 3

  • Hounslow, Greater London
  • St Albans, Hertfordshire
  • Dunstable, Bedfordshire
  • Weston Favell, Northampton
  • Bristol
  • Lancaster, Lancashire
  • Leeds Trinity, West Yorkshire
  • Reading, Berkshire
  • Poole, Dorset
  • Lincoln, Lincolnshire
  • Halifax, West Yorkshire
  • Washington, Newcastle upon Tyne
  • Hitchin, Hertfordshire
  • Chatham, Kent
  • Southend, Essex
  • Metro Centre, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
  • Epsom, Surrey
  • Cannon Park, Coventry, Warwickshire
  • Norwich, Norfolk
  • Preston, Lancashire
  • Canterbury, Kent
  • Kingston Upon Thames, Surrey
  • Carlisle, Cumbria
  • Barnsley, South Yorkshire
  • Kingswood, Bristol
  • Colchester, Essex
  • Ilford, Greater London
  • Maidstone, Kent
  • Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

These stores will shut on Thursday, October 5

  • Bishop Stortford, Hertfordshire
  • Tottenham Hale, Greater London
  • Worthing, West Sussex
  • Romford, Greater London
  • Selly Oak, Birmingham
  • Wembley, London
  • Birstall, West Yorkshire
  • Uxbridge, Greater London
  • Burton, Staffordshire
  • Lee Circle, Leicester, Leicestershire
  • West Ealing, London
  • Blackburn, Lancaster
  • Bexleyheath, Greater London
  • The Beacon Eastbourne, East Sussex
  • Weymouth, Dorset
  • Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire
  • Beaumont Leys, Leicester, Leicestershire
  • Hinckley, Leicestershire
  • Livingston, Scotland
  • Chelmsford, Essex
  • Riverside Shopping Centre, Northampton, East Midlands
  • Sittingbourne, Kent
  • Stourbridge, West Midlands
  • Manchester, Greater Manchester
  • Hamilton, South Lanarkshire
  • Deepdale, Preston, Lancashire
  • Basingstoke, Hampshire
  • Clifton Moor, York, North Yorkshire
  • Burgess Hill, West Sussex
  • Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway
  • Harrow, London
  • Tooting, London
  • Telford, Shropshire
  • Ipswich, Suffolk
  • St James Retail Park, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
  • Nottingham, Midlands
  • Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
  • Bulwell, Nottinghamshire
  • Abergavenny, Monmouthshire
  • Frenchgate Shopping Centre, Doncaster, South Yorkshire
  • Clifton, Bristol

These stores will shut on Sunday, October 8

  • Neath, Neath Port Talbot
  • Bromley, London
  • Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire
  • Cardiff, South Glamorgan
  • Selby, North Yorkshire
  • Arnold, Nottinghamshire
  • Portsmouth, Hampshire
  • Oswestry, Shropshire
  • Chester, Cheshire
  • Hucknall, Nottinghamshire
  • Ayr, South Ayrshire
  • Widnes, Cheshire
  • Horsham, West Sussex
  • Birkenhead, Merseyside
  • Kingston Centre, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
  • Parkgate, Rotherham, South Yorkshire
  • Perry Barr, Birmingham, West Midlands
  • Castleford, West Yorkshire
  • Porthmadog, Caernarfonshire
  • Brighouse, West Yorkshire
  • Chelmsley Wood, West Midlands
  • Swansea, Wales
  • Sunderland, Tyne and Wear
  • Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire
  • Silverlink, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear
  • Chesterfield, Derbyshire
  • Sutton, Surrey
  • Derby, Derbyshire
  • Scarborough, North Yorkshire
  • Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
  • Plymouth, Devon
  • Ely, Cambridgeshire
  • Loughborough, Leicestershire
  • Liverpool, Merseyside
  • Stratford, London
  • Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
  • Coventry, West Midlands
  • Sheffield, South Yorkshire
  • Exeter, Devon
  • Luton, Bedfordshire
  • Wood Green, London
