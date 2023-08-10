Register
Wilko collapses into administration putting thousands of jobs at risk - full list of Merseyside stores

By Emma Dukes
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:58 BST

Hundreds of jobs across Merseyside are at risk, as prominent high street retailer, Wilko has collapsed into administration.

Last week, the privately-owned firm, which has several stores in Liverpool and Merseyside, filed notice of its intention to appoint administrators at the High Court.

The company had been actively searching for a rescue deal since last week’s announcement, however, it has been unable to find emergency investment to save its 400 shops across the UK.

Mark Jackson, chief executive officer of Wilko, said: “Over the past six months Wilko has been very open that we’ve been considering options to accelerate a turnaround plan given that we needed to make significant changes to the way we operate to restore confidence and stabilise our business.

“We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.

“We’ve all fought hard to keep this incredible business intact but must concede that time has run out and now, we must do what’s best to preserve as many jobs as possible, for as long as is possible, by working with our appointed administrators.”

Full list of Merseyside stores:

  • wilko Liverpool - St John’s Centre.
  • wilko Liverpool Edge Lane - Edge Lane Shopping Park.
  • wilko Bellevale - Bellevale Shopping Centre.
  • wilko Birkenhead - Europa Centre.
  • wilko Huyton - Cavendish Walk.
  • wilko Wallasey - Cherry Tree Centre.
  • wilko Ellesmere Port - Marina Walk.
  • wilko Widnes - Widnes Shopping Park.
  • wilko St Helens - Cotham Street.
  • wilko Earlestown - Market Street.
  • wilko Southport - London Street.
