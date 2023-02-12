Will Ferrell spotted at popular Liverpool restaurant before Wrexham game

The star of Elf and Step Brothers enjoyed lunch in Liverpool.

Hollywood actor, Will Ferrell was seen having lunch in Liverpool on Saturday, ahead of Wrexham AFC’s National League match against Wealdstone at the Racecourse Ground.

Since Wrexham was taken over by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2021, stars have often been spotted around Merseyside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Ferrell, a good friend of Ryan Reynolds, was spotted at Liverpool’s South East Asian inspired restaurant and bar, Mamasan, before heading to a pub in Wrexham for a pre-match pint.